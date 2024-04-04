Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,024 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

NYSE:IEX opened at $239.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.95. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

