Carderock Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up 2.1% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $346.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.36. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

