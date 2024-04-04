Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,330.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,254.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1,157.42. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The firm had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

