Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $5.80 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $93.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.36.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.