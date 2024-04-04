Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $239.67 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

