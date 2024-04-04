Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $7.44 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 2.1% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 126,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,495,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Chad R lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 43,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $245.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.