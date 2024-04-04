Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $7.44 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up 2.1% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $262.38 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $263.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

