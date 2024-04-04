Carderock Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up approximately 2.1% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,974,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,296,000 after purchasing an additional 88,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,556,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,301,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,927,000 after buying an additional 205,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $392.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $290.98 and a 1 year high of $407.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.46 and a 200 day moving average of $364.39.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

