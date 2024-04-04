Carderock Capital Management Inc. Invests $207,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DVY opened at $121.53 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $123.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.