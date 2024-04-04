Carderock Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.29 Million in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in STERIS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in STERIS by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS stock opened at $216.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.20 and its 200-day moving average is $218.82. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $180.54 and a 12 month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

