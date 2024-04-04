Carderock Capital Management Inc. Purchases 564 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $121,447.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,193.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $121,447.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,019,193.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,942 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign stock opened at $188.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.17. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.19 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

