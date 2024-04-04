Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 120 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,402,000 after acquiring an additional 81,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after acquiring an additional 540,942 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,242,000 after acquiring an additional 139,378 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $134.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.90. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $88.64 and a 12 month high of $137.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

