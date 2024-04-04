Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,349 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 12.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Pool by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $392.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.99. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.63.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

