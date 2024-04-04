Carderock Capital Management Inc. Takes $7.23 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 54,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,000. Fiserv makes up about 2.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,525,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $157.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.34 and a 200 day moving average of $133.33. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

