Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $153,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

