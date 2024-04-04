Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $78.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVNA. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Carvana stock opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.57. Carvana has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $94.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.56 and a beta of 3.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $433,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $433,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $770,824.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,833,144.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,883 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,678 over the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter valued at $11,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,268,000 after purchasing an additional 62,820 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 56.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after buying an additional 280,851 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,906,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

