Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Cut to $350.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $355.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CASY. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.44.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CASY opened at $315.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $212.50 and a 1 year high of $324.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.19.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.