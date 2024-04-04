CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) SVP Marc Fredman Sells 28,804 Shares of Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Fredman sold 28,804 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $344,783.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,343.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Fredman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Marc Fredman sold 9,871 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $117,267.48.

On Monday, March 18th, Marc Fredman sold 239,990 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $2,841,481.60.

On Thursday, March 14th, Marc Fredman sold 324,952 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $3,948,166.80.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. Equities analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCCS. Barclays raised their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,225,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,343,000 after buying an additional 127,738 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 16.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 85,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,822,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,437,000 after buying an additional 1,260,457 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $8,694,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 194.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 407,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 268,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

