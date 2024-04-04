ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $39.28 and last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 2620342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

ChampionX Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

