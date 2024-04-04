ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 583,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 1,670,179 shares.The stock last traded at $39.18 and had previously closed at $39.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

ChampionX Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.44.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In other news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,033,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,167,000 after purchasing an additional 62,967 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ChampionX by 13.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after buying an additional 988,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,357,000 after buying an additional 426,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,238,000 after buying an additional 1,193,122 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

