Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Raised to $28.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.54% from the stock’s previous close.

CC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

Shares of CC stock opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. Chemours has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after buying an additional 932,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,196,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,800,000 after buying an additional 612,071 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after buying an additional 1,602,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

