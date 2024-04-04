Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $102.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CHD opened at $103.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $105.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.73.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,526,011.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,958.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.