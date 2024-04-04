Cintas’ (CTAS) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CTAS. Bank of America increased their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $661.21.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $678.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $627.66 and its 200-day moving average is $572.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas has a 52 week low of $438.59 and a 52 week high of $704.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Cintas by 18.6% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

