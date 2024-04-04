Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.3% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Booking by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 79 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in Booking by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Booking by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,723.41.

Booking Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,632.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,591.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,332.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

