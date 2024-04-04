Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ESAB by 2,222.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,338 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ESAB by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,386 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ESAB by 2,239.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $54,191,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in ESAB by 24.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,892,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 566,224 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESAB opened at $112.16 on Thursday. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $112.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.24.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.51 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 7.40%. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ESAB news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $741,125.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,985. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESAB. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

