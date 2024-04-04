Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Leidos by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos stock opened at $128.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.91 and a 200-day moving average of $109.58.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

