Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 474 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 48,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,471,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,139,274.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,162,408 shares of company stock worth $154,412,919. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMK opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

