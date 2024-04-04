Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average is $70.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

