Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.