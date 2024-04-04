Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Trading 2.3% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.61. 99,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 902,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Specifically, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 236.76%.

Institutional Trading of Clearway Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.