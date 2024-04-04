Coastline Trust Co Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.4% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $522.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.47.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

