Coastline Trust Co Sells 10,867 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,867 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $160.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $297.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.23 and its 200 day moving average is $152.42.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

