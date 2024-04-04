Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Sells £128,443.81 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,519 ($31.62), for a total value of £128,443.81 ($161,240.03).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 15,133 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,480 ($31.13), for a total value of £375,298.40 ($471,125.28).

On Monday, March 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 172 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($31.16) per share, with a total value of £4,269.04 ($5,359.08).

On Friday, February 23rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 39,335 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($31.38), for a total transaction of £983,375 ($1,234,465.23).

On Friday, February 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 176 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,455 ($30.82) per share, with a total value of £4,320.80 ($5,424.05).

On Wednesday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 193 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,345 ($29.44) per share, for a total transaction of £4,525.85 ($5,681.46).

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 392 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($28.81), for a total value of £8,996.40 ($11,293.50).

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 0.5 %

LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,436 ($30.58) on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 2,065 ($25.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,582 ($32.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,419.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,288.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,645.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.50) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,761.67 ($34.67).

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

