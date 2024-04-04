Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 50.0% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,352 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 314,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,199,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 263,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.92. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

