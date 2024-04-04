Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $252.11, but opened at $238.10. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $237.80, with a volume of 1,934,305 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,142,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,333,751.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 726,615 shares of company stock valued at $112,038,692. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.80.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 931.78 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

