Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives $56.02 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.93.

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Comerica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comerica

Comerica Price Performance

Comerica stock opened at $53.79 on Monday. Comerica has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $57.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 44.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,968,000 after purchasing an additional 676,959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,109,000 after purchasing an additional 870,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.