CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $4.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other CommScope news, Director L William Krause purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $91,107.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,873 shares in the company, valued at $362,318.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.98. CommScope has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $6.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

