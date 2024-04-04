Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRK. Johnson Rice cut Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 12,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 194,821,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,364,289.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

