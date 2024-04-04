Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Up 8.8% in March

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 659,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Constellium by 35.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Constellium by 12.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Constellium by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellium by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Constellium Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $22.89 on Thursday. Constellium has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $23.13. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.