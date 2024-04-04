Contrasting Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) and Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seven Hills Realty Trust and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven Hills Realty Trust $32.96 million N/A N/A $1.46 8.88 Manhattan Bridge Capital $9.80 million 6.06 $5.48 million $0.48 10.82

Manhattan Bridge Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seven Hills Realty Trust. Seven Hills Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Bridge Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

21.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Seven Hills Realty Trust and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven Hills Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seven Hills Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.04%. Given Seven Hills Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Seven Hills Realty Trust is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Dividends

Seven Hills Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Seven Hills Realty Trust pays out 96.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 93.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Seven Hills Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Seven Hills Realty Trust and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven Hills Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A Manhattan Bridge Capital 55.91% 12.77% 7.44%

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats Seven Hills Realty Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as RMR Mortgage Trust. Seven Hills Realty Trust was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties. Its loans are secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

