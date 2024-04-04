Contrasting Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA)

Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Meihua International Medical Technologies and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meihua International Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Tandem Diabetes Care -29.77% -31.48% -10.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.6% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meihua International Medical Technologies $103.35 million 0.17 $6.24 million N/A N/A Tandem Diabetes Care $747.72 million 3.01 -$222.61 million ($3.44) -9.96

This table compares Meihua International Medical Technologies and Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Meihua International Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Risk and Volatility

Meihua International Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Meihua International Medical Technologies and Tandem Diabetes Care, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meihua International Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Tandem Diabetes Care 1 6 5 0 2.33

Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.00%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Meihua International Medical Technologies.

Summary

Meihua International Medical Technologies beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps. The company also distributes disposable medical devices sourced from other manufacturers to customers in China. In addition, it offers COVID-19 products comprising disposable medical masks. The company serves hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions, and medical equipment companies. It also exports its products to Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Yangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Bright Accomplish Limited.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system. It also sells single-use products, including cartridges for storing and delivering insulin, and infusion sets that connect the insulin pump to the user's body. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater used to update the pump software from a personal computer; Tandem Source, a web-based data management platform, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pumps, integrated CGMs, and supported blood glucose meters; and Sugarmate, a mobile app used to help people visualize diabetes therapy data. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

