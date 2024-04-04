ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Receives GBX 307.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 307.17 ($3.86).

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.77) to GBX 323 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 310 ($3.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 293.40 ($3.68) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 260.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 237.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53. The stock has a market cap of £6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,868.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 195.10 ($2.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 294.20 ($3.69).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

