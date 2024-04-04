Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells $13,005.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $13,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,237.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Douglas Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $4,726,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 351.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 65,148 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,460,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CORT. StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

