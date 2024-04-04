Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Short Interest Up 8.5% in March

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSANGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,500 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 708,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Cosan Stock Performance

Shares of CSAN opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Cosan has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 139.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cosan in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

About Cosan

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Featured Stories

