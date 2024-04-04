Costamare Inc. (CMRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on May 6th

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Costamare has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. Costamare has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Costamare to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.38. Costamare has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $494.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.00 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costamare will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

