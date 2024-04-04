CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 250,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in CoStar Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 119,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.70.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 101.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

