Cranswick (LON:CWK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,694 ($58.93) to GBX 4,921 ($61.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,900 ($61.51) price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cranswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,405.25 ($55.30).

Get Cranswick alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cranswick

Cranswick Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CWK stock opened at GBX 4,135 ($51.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,759.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. Cranswick has a 12 month low of GBX 2,956 ($37.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,210 ($52.85). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,030.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,828.76.

In related news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,090 ($51.34), for a total value of £54,397 ($68,286.47). In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,184 ($52.52), for a total transaction of £16,736 ($21,009.29). Also, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 1,330 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,090 ($51.34), for a total value of £54,397 ($68,286.47). 4.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cranswick

(Get Free Report)

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.