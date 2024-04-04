Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 22nd

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 54.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.