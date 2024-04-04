Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDEFF opened at C$8.90 on Thursday. Credito Emiliano has a 12-month low of C$8.90 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.55.

About Credito Emiliano

Featured Articles

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

