Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Credito Emiliano Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDEFF opened at C$8.90 on Thursday. Credito Emiliano has a 12-month low of C$8.90 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.55.
About Credito Emiliano
