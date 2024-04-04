CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Major Shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc Sells 49,200 Shares of Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 49,200 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $51,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,972,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,811,231.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hendricks Factual Media Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 139,176 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $143,351.28.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 28,006 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $28,006.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 99,400 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $100,394.00.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

Shares of CURI opened at $1.04 on Thursday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

